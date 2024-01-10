Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 128,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 49,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Century Lithium Trading Down 8.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

