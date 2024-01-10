Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 128,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 49,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
