Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $170.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $155.18 and last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 49490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.46.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.