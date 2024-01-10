Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $170.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $155.18 and last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 49490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.46.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

