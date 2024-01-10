Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 183,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,239. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $155.51.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.