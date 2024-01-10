Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $19.80. Chewy shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 5,000,694 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Chewy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.75, a PEG ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

