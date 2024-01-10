Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. California Resources comprises approximately 3.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. 48,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRC. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRC

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.