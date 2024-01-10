Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Cinemark accounts for 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 241.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 587,810 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

CNK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 710,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,905. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

