Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.68. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 535,357 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CIFR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 879.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

