Citigroup Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $320.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.49. 2,382,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,070. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,668.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.