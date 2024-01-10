Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,079,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.