Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,817,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,629,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

