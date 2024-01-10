Citigroup Increases AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $9.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 171,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.85. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $592,100. 24.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,944,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after acquiring an additional 438,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 32.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 361,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 304,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,069,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 66,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

