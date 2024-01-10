City Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. City has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Get City alerts:

City Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of City stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.54. City has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. City had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that City will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in City by 214.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on CHCO

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.