CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.18. CleanSpark shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3,383,403 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CleanSpark by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

