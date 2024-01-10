Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,231. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 477,746 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

