Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,231. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.18.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
