Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $84.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.