Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,413 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

