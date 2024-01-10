Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

