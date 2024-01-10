Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 2,913,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,966,792. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

