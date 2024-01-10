Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

