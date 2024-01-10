Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CMTV stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.