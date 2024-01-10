Comparing West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 19.11% 21.86% 16.40% Tactile Systems Technology 9.21% 17.10% 9.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus price target of $381.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.44%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.95 $585.90 million $7.41 47.15 Tactile Systems Technology $246.79 million 1.38 -$17.87 million $1.08 13.42

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Tactile Systems Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

