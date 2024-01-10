Confluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,300 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 126% compared to the average volume of 5,003 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Confluent
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent Stock Down 0.1 %
Confluent stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,874. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Read More
