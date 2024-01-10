Confluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,300 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 126% compared to the average volume of 5,003 put options.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,874. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

