ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 112,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 59,188 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.56. 1,327,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

