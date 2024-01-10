Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,495.91

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3,495.91 and last traded at C$3,490.22, with a volume of 1493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3,452.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,433.33.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3,188.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,911.17. The firm has a market cap of C$73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 103.5808581 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Further Reading

