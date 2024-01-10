Contrasting Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) & Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) and Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -31.08% N/A -16.01% Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cutera and Nocturne Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cutera and Nocturne Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $252.40 million 0.34 -$82.34 million ($3.87) -1.12 Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A

Nocturne Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cutera and Nocturne Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 4 2 0 2.33 Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 419.05%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Summary

Cutera beats Nocturne Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all body and skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and enlighten, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; and xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

