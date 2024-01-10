Contrasting Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -37.01% -17.20% -12.86% Recruiter.com Group -108.67% -387.48% -90.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HashiCorp and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 9.13 -$274.30 million ($1.08) -20.54 Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.10 -$16.48 million ($13.94) -0.13

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HashiCorp and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57 Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

HashiCorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HashiCorp beats Recruiter.com Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

