Contrasting Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares HashiCorp and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HashiCorp
|-37.01%
|-17.20%
|-12.86%
|Recruiter.com Group
|-108.67%
|-387.48%
|-90.88%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares HashiCorp and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HashiCorp
|$475.89 million
|9.13
|-$274.30 million
|($1.08)
|-20.54
|Recruiter.com Group
|$25.37 million
|0.10
|-$16.48 million
|($13.94)
|-0.13
Risk and Volatility
HashiCorp has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for HashiCorp and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HashiCorp
|0
|6
|8
|0
|2.57
|Recruiter.com Group
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
HashiCorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
HashiCorp beats Recruiter.com Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About Recruiter.com Group
Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
