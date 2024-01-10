Contrasting TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 21.32% -17.45% 25.44% TH International -53.26% -1,859.11% -18.57%

Volatility & Risk

Yum! Brands has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

80.2% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yum! Brands and TH International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.84 billion 5.27 $1.33 billion $5.26 24.45 TH International $146.59 million 0.51 -$110.36 million ($0.76) -2.29

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 9 8 0 2.47 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus price target of $145.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats TH International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

