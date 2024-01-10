Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Copart were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 632,846 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,578. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.