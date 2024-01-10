Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,070 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. 1,262,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.