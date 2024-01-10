Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97), with a volume of 1097950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 692.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.49.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Pitcher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,648.18). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

