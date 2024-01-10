Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,727 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.83% of Corebridge Financial worth $103,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 129,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 168,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

