Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corebridge Financial traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 103984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

