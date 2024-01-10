Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM remained flat at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,598. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.