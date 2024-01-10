Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM remained flat at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,598. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

