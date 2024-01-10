Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 89,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,299,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

