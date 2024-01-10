Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 34,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 119,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

