Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $13.23 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 306,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

