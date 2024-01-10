Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 8.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $52,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.10. 2,322,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.49.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.