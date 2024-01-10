Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,784,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Coupang by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coupang by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 656.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 1,089,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

