CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.