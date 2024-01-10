CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

