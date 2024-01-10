Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Critical Survey

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 588.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.19%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -33.85% -170.65% -4.52% Kite Realty Group Trust 4.64% 1.04% 0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $101.91 million 0.83 $5.92 million ($3.01) -1.23 Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 6.13 -$12.64 million $0.17 131.88

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC ("CIM Group") and its affiliates to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.