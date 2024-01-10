Critical Comparison: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fastly and SentinelOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $432.73 million 5.31 -$190.77 million ($1.24) -14.18 SentinelOne $422.18 million 17.10 -$378.68 million ($1.25) -19.34

Analyst Ratings

Fastly has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fastly and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 1 6 3 1 2.36 SentinelOne 0 15 8 1 2.42

Fastly currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $21.16, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -32.07% -16.89% -9.27% SentinelOne -62.89% -20.10% -14.59%

Risk and Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fastly beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers Compute@Edge; network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming and media shield. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot protection, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; transport layer security (TLS) and platform TLS; and origin connect. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail and education, SaaS, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

