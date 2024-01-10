Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Crown worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 116,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 220,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,166. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

