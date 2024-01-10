Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMI opened at $239.41 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

