Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $214.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $224.74.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

