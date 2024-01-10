CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

