CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 385,436 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $91.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

