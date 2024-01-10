CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $265.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

CYBR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.32. The stock had a trading volume of 251,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.77 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $117.82 and a twelve month high of $223.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

