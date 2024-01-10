D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 385,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 541,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $300.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

