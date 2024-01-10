Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,493 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.