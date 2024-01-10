Daniel F. Weir Sells 15,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFSL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 54,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 418.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.